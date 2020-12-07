+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Jetzt handeln! +++-w-
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SEACOR Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by American Industrial Partners. Stockholders will receive $41.50 for each share of SEACOR stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1 billion and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of SEACOR Holdings Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ckh/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

