08.06.2021 03:47:00
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of U.S. Concrete, Inc.
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC). Stockholders will receive $74.00 for each share of U.S. Concrete stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.29 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
If you are a stockholder of U.S. Concrete, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/uscr/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
