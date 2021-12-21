Alessandra Ramorino named Chief Internal Audit Officer of Iveco Group





London, December 21, 2021

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the following addition to the future Senior Leadership Team of Iveco Group.

Effective April 1st, 2022, Alessandra Ramorino will join the Group in the role of Chief Internal Audit Officer, succeeding Federico Castino who is currently serving as interim Head of Internal Audit. Ms. Ramorino will be a member of the future Company’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT), she will be reporting to the designated CEO Gerrit Marx and she will discharge her duties under the supervision of the Audit Committee of Iveco Group.

Ms. Ramorino comes to Iveco Group after working almost 30 years at Brembo, a global company in the design, development, and production of braking systems, where she most recently served as Chief Internal Audit Officer and was a member of the Supervisory Body. During her time with Brembo, she accompanied the company’s growth from a medium-sized organization to a multifaceted international group. She spent several years abroad as CFO of acquired companies and returned to Italy to create and lead the Internal Audit function. Ms. Ramorino received a degree in Business and an MBA from ISTUD Business School. She is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and, as an expert in her field, she has been asked to participate in several Association working groups and events.

"I am truly pleased to welcome Alessandra to Iveco Group, while I would take this opportunity to thank Federico Castino for the dedicated work during this transitional period for Iveco Group. Alessandra will bring her extensive experience in corporate auditing to our newly independent Company, ensuring that our financial and operational practices reflect the high standards we have set and that our Company operates efficiently and effectively. She will be a valuable addition to our Senior Leadership Team,” commented Gerrit Marx, designated Chief Executive Officer of Iveco Group.

