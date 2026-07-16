True Aktie
WKN: 889349 / ISIN: TH0375010012
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16.07.2026 22:45:00
Alex Karp Grouped Palantir With These 3 Unstoppable Stocks as the Only True Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Winners
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp recently highlighted a small cohort of companies as the true standouts of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out. He placed Palantir alongside Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) as the only names that truly matter in this new era.Admittedly, this list feels mismatched upon first glance. Nvidia supplies the GPUs that train and run AI models, while Micron and SK Hynix dominate the memory side of the equation. Palantir sits further downstream, providing the software layer that turns raw data into actionable intelligence.What could tie these four different businesses together? The answer is a single financial benchmark that reveals how each company is delivering both rapid growth and expanding profitability at the same time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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