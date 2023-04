Alexa, I’m in the dark. Why has my Amazon account disappeared?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

When I couldn’t turn on the lights she told me there was ‘no account associated with this device’In December I came home and, as usual, shouted to Alexa to turn on the lights but was surprised when she responded that there was “no Amazon account associated with this device”. Frustrated and in the dark, I tried to log in, only for the app to confirm there was no account associated with my email.I have a disability that means I cannot make phone calls, so my husband used his account to seek help. Eventually, someone called us back but confirmed there was no account and told me to set up a new one. Continue reading...