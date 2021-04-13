Alexandra Bridge closed to vehicular traffic: Extension

GATINEAU, QC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic for an extended period, so the work related to the structural steel replacement on the bridge can continue. The bridge was scheduled to reopen on April 30, 2021. The closure will be extended until June 14, 2021.

During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

Given the reduced traffic due to the current pandemic, the other interprovincial bridges will be able to accommodate rerouted travel while the Alexandra Bridge is closed for an extended period.

Extending the bridge closure will allow for the complex structural steel replacement work to continue uninterrupted for an additional 6 weeks. As of June 2021, the remainder of the work will continue from barges, which will allow for the reopening of the bridge. Any required closures after June 14, 2021, will take place during evenings or weekends.

We intend to keep commuters informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

