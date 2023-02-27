|
27.02.2023 18:01:04
Alexandre Garcia is appointed Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs
Press Release
February 27, 2023 - N° 03
Alexandre Garcia is appointed Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs
Alexandre Garcia, previously Head of PR and Corporate Communications, is appointed Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs. In his new position, his responsibilities will include fostering reflection on the role of risk in society, and highlighting SCOR’s expertise in this field.
François de Varenne, Interim CEO of SCOR, comments: "Alexandre’s extensive experience and recognized skills in corporate communications, media relations and thought leadership will ensure the continuity of dialogue with all our stakeholders, help us to share to Group’s new roadmap, and make sure that SCOR’s voice is heard within its ecosystem and beyond.”
Alexandre is based in Paris and reports to Claire Le Gall-Robinson, SCOR’s General Secretary and Group Chief Sustainability Officer.
Nathalie Mikaeloff, previously Director of Communications and Marketing at SCOR, is leaving the Group to pursue new professional opportunities.
Biography
Before joining SCOR in 2022, Alexandre was
a Director
at Taddeo, a strategic communications consulting firm
that he joined in 2017. There, he supported the leaders of large, listed companies with their corporate communications strategies, notably in the (re)insurance sector. Prior to Taddeo, Alexandre successively held various positions at L’Oréal, working first as a Business Analyst in the Financial Communication and Strategic Prospective department, and then from 2015 onwards as Marketing Project Manager for Brazil and Asia.
Alexandre Garcia is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and HEC.
*
* *
Contact details
Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com
Investor Relations
Yves Cormier
ycormier@scor.com
LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE
SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer
SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
With a Tier 1 rating from Standard & Poor’s, AM Best, Moody’s and Fitch, SCOR offers its clients AA-level security.
The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.
For more information, visit: www.scor.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.23
|Ausblick: SCOR SE Prov Regpt präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: SCOR SE Prov Regpt gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: SCOR SE Prov Regpt stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SCOR SE Prov Regpt verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: SCOR SE Prov Regpt stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SCOR SE Prov Regpt öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.22
|Ausblick: SCOR SE Prov Regpt präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SCOR SE Prov Regpt zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.
|23,24
|-0,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst geht erneut um: ATX und DAX lecihter -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Donnerstag nach. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.