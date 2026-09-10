Alexandria Aktie
WKN: 908918 / ISIN: EGS38341C011
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10.09.2026 03:30:01
Alexandria Real Estate Chief Accounting Officer Sells 10,000 Shares
Andres Gavinet, Chief Accounting Officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), sold 10,000 shares of common stock on Aug. 31, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($50.93); post-transaction value based on Aug. 31, 2026, market close ($51.29).
Alexandria Real Estate Equities specializes in urban office properties tailored for the life science and technology sectors. Since its inception in 1994, the company has maintained a focused strategy on developing integrated campuses within premier innovation ecosystems, commanding a market capitalization of $8.7 billion with a diversified portfolio of specialized real estate assets. The company's competitive advantage derives from its deep expertise in the life science and technology sectors, strategic property locations within innovation hubs, and integrated campus development capabilities that serve the evolving needs of its tenant base.
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