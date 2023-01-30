Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $51.8 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $72.8 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $670.3 million from $576.9 million last year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $51.8 Mln. vs. $72.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $670.3 Mln vs. $576.9 Mln last year.