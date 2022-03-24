Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Join the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's Groundbreaking Ceremony Celebrating the Historic Mission-Critical Milestone in the Development of the ...

Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria, will be honored among the esteemed group of business, community and government leaders, together with a number of Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, who will break ground at the future museum site

PASADENA, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that its executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus, will be honored at the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's groundbreaking ceremony in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, March 25, 2022, to commemorate the historic mission-critical milestone in the development of the national museum. Representing Alexandria at the ceremony, Mr. Marcus, who serves on the board of directors of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, will join other foundation board members, major museum donors, government officials and 15 Medal of Honor recipients to commemorate the foundation's remarkable progress toward its goal to build a permanent home for a new national museum in Arlington, Texas. The events will be livestreamed for the public to watch.

"Alexandria is deeply proud to support the National Medal of Honor Museum, and we share its steadfast commitment to honor the heroic legacies of those who have received our nation's highest award for valor in combat. As we break ground on this meaningful project, I take great pride in being honored at this historic ceremony alongside this important group of Medal of Honor recipients, fellow board members, executive leadership and key supporters of the foundation who have helped make this mission-critical effort a reality," said Mr. Marcus. "This momentous occasion will move the museum one step closer to a permanent home where the stories of these brave Americans will be brought to life. In the words of John Quincy Adams, 'If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.' Our Medal of Honor recipients have that ability, and it is our duty to preserve their stories; to pass along to future generations invaluable lessons in leadership, sacrifice and service to a cause greater than oneself; and to celebrate ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things to preserve our cherished freedoms."

"It is an honor and privilege to work with partners like Joel and Alexandria, whose tireless efforts, support and generosity have been integral to our mission to commemorate the stories of our Medal of Honor recipients, unite Americans around what it means to be patriotic and inspire us to find the hero within ourselves," said Christopher J. Cassidy, president and chief executive officer of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. "Joel's leadership and passion continue to help us realize our collective goal to honor the country's Medal of Honor recipients with a national museum, and we are proud to have him stand with us as we witness the culmination of our work so far and embark on an exciting new phase in the museum's development."

In October 2019, the foundation concluded a nationwide search for the best place to build this historic museum. The city of Arlington in Texas was selected due in part to its volume of annual visitors and central location in the United States, which has a 5-acre lot located between the AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life Field. Funded principally through donations from the private sector, the foundation has raised $165 million toward its $215 million fundraising goal for the museum, which is slated to begin welcoming visitors in 2024.

As a critical part of its mission, the museum will also include an education center to inspire our nation's young people with the stories of Medal of Honor recipients. In concert with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the museum will offer a robust educational component for school-age children across the country, to be made available at the museum and virtually. Designed by teachers, the Character Development Program will provide students with opportunities to explore the concepts of principled leadership, courage, honor, sacrifice and patriotism.

Additionally, the foundation will also erect a Monument in Washington, D.C., near the National Mall and endow academic programs through the formation of the Leadership Institute. The institute will create an academic curriculum to convey the museum's lessons of courage to children to apply in their everyday life. It will also develop a separate curriculum to inspire scholars, diplomats, corporate executives and others to foster an understanding of the essential elements of character-driven leadership and teach the values exemplified by Medal of Honor recipients.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $44.0 billion as of December 31, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 67.0 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 38.8 million RSF of operating properties and 4.8 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 8.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 14.7 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

About the National Medal of Honor Museum

The National Medal of Honor Museum, Monument and Leadership Institute will inspire Americans by honoring and preserving the history of the highest military decoration awarded for valor in combat. Serving as a national landmark — and located in America's heartland in Arlington, Texas — the Museum will provide an unrivaled visitor experience and illustrate the historical thread of sacrifice, patriotism and courage that runs through all U.S. military service members, past and present. Beyond its state-of-the-art, interactive experiences, a critical part of the Museum's mission will be to use the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to inspire their fellow Americans and motivate them to be their best selves. A National Monument in Washington, D.C., will commemorate the service and sacrifice of the bravest and most decorated members of the U.S. Armed Forces. To be located in the nation's capital, it will give all Americans the opportunity to reflect on the courage and patriotism that safeguard freedom and democracy. For more information please visit the National Medal of Honor Museum website or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected opening date of the National Medal of Honor Museum. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Courtney Mulligan, Senior Director – Communications, (646) 939-7471, cmulligan@are.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-to-join-the-national-medal-of-honor-museum-foundations-groundbreaking-ceremony-celebrating-the-historic-mission-critical-milestone-in-the-development-of-the-national-museum-301510268.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.