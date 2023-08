Alexandria Real Estate Equities Shows Why Life Sciences Is Different

Over the past year, the problems in the commercial real estate market have become more prominent. Ground zero for the commercial real estate issues is the office market. Office real estate has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic began. That said, not all office real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been struggling. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) has managed to buck the trend. What is it doing differently? Image source: Getty Images.Alexandria Real Estate Equities is an office REIT with a focus on the life sciences sector. The company has 825 tenants with an asset base of 74.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. It follows a cluster model, which means its locations are chosen based on the availability of capital and talent. Often these clusters are located close to academic institutions, which the company refers to as core hubs of innovation. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel