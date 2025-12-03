Alexandria Real Estate Shares Fall 7% After Dividend Cut

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) shares dropped 7.28 percent on Wednesday, falling $3.92 to $49.91 after the company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share for the fourth quarter 2025 a 45 percent reduction from the prior quarter.

The stock is trading at $49.35, compared with a previous close of $53.83. Today's range is between $49.00 and $52.54, with volume at about 2.27 million shares.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities' 52-week range is $48.66 to $108.22.