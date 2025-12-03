Alexandria Real Estate Equities Aktie
WKN: 907179 / ISIN: US0152711091
|
03.12.2025 18:32:27
Alexandria Real Estate Shares Fall 7% After Dividend Cut
(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) shares dropped 7.28 percent on Wednesday, falling $3.92 to $49.91 after the company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share for the fourth quarter 2025 a 45 percent reduction from the prior quarter.
The stock is trading at $49.35, compared with a previous close of $53.83. Today's range is between $49.00 and $52.54, with volume at about 2.27 million shares.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities' 52-week range is $48.66 to $108.22.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!