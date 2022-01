Alexia Quadrani to Lead Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexia Quadrani is being named Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), it was announced today by Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Quadrani most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst for J.P. Morgan’s U.S. Media Equity Research group. She will report directly to Ms. McCarthy. “Alexia is a highly skilled financial professional whose expertise as an ind