Alfa Beta Brand President Vassilis Stavrou to leave Ahold Delhaize

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 4, 2022 - Vassilis Stavrou, Brand President of Alfa Beta, has decided to leave Ahold Delhaize. Stavrou started his career at the company 28 years ago, as warehouse manager. He took on roles in Quality Assurance and Food Safety afterwards, before transitioning to Human Resources. From there Stavrou transitioned to roles within Delhaize Group where he held responsibility as SVP Human Resources, Organizational Development & Sustainability and ultimately Business Development. He was then appointed Brand President for Mega Image in Romania. After which he was appointed to Brand President at Alfa Beta in Greece in 2018.



Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Vassilis who made many contributions during his varied and longstanding career at our company. He is well known and respected for his passion for people and building great teams. His in depth retail exceptional and care for others is unique and will be remembered by many.”



The search for a successor has started. In the interim, Jesper Lauridsen, Brand President of Albert and Brand Leader for the Central and Southern Europe (CSE) region, will take on the responsibility as Brand President Alfa Beta. This in addition to his current responsibilities. Jesper will work closely with the local leadership team and lead the continuation of the development of Alfa Beta in the Greek market.

