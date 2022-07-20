Alfa Laval Q2 Adj. EBITA Rises, Organic Sales Growth At 9%; Names Fredrik Ekström CFO

(RTTNews) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 1.14 billion Swedish kronor from 973 million kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.75 kronor compared to 2.32 kronor. Adjusted EBITA was 1.96 billion kronor, an increase of 13% from last year.

Net sales were 11.85 billion Swedish kronor compared to 9.97 billion kronor, previous year. Organic sales growth was 9 percent, for the quarter. Order intake increased by 10% to 14.42 billion kronor.

The company expects demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter.

Alfa Laval also announced the appointment of Fredrik Ekström, current President of Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers and VP in the Energy Division, as Chief Financial Officer. Fredrik has held senior financial controlling and management positions at Alfa Laval over the past 24 years. He will take the new role from 1 November 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.