Alfa Laval sets new standards for the hygienic fluid handling industries

LUND, Sweden, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval continues to bring innovative products to the market, and the Alfa Laval DuraCirc® pump is raising standards for the food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care industries. Alfa Laval has used its extensive experience from previously developed products to create a new design with unmatched customer value, delivering high performance, hygiene safety - and easy maintenance. This launch is another example of the company's commitment to being a technology leader.

The unique design of this new Alfa Laval pump is focused on hygiene and safety, ensuring efficient performance that meets the latest global hygiene standards (EHEDG and 3A), whilst enabling easy maintenance. In the past, customers had to choose between pumps that were efficient or pumps that were easy to clean and service. The DuraCirc pump combines for the first time the best of both worlds, setting a new industry standard.

"Simplicity, efficiency and safety are the key qualities of our latest pump," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "This is a landmark product for us. It highlights our dedication to innovating technologies that will positively impact business for our customers. It offers more efficient and sustainable processing, for better results and greater peace of mind."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval launches approximately 100 products annually, which is the equivalent of around two products per week?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval, world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

