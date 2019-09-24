Alfa Laval Wins SEK 100 Million Energy Efficiency Order

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply compact heat exchangers to a refinery and petrochemical plant in China. The order has a value of approximately SEK 100 million and is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises Alfa Laval compact heat exchangers which will be used to recover and reuse heat in the heavy fractions in the refinery, which produces both transportation fuels and feedstock for petrochemical production.

"Our compact heat exchangers are well suited for the demanding processes in refineries and the petrochemical industry. They are reliable and efficient and contribute to huge energy savings which has an impact on our customers' bottom line. Saving energy also saves a lot of CO2 emissions which is beneficial to the society," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

Did you know that… Alfa Laval compact heat exchangers are up to 50 percent more efficient than traditional technology built on shell-and-tube heat exchangers?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

