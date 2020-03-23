Alfa Laval Wins SEK 60 Million Renewable Energy Order in Sweden

LUND, Sweden, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order from the energy company St1for a process line to be installed in a new biorefinery in Sweden. The order has a value of approximately SEK 60 million and is booked in the Food Systems unit of the Food & Water Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2021.

The order includes various pieces of equipment for the new St1 biorefinery plant to be built in Gothenburg, Sweden. The equipment will remove various impurities from waste fats and oils, which later will be converted into renewable fuels.

"I am very pleased to announce this interesting order in the renewable energy area," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "We have innovative products and solutions well suited for processes where biproducts are refined into high quality products. Our products all meet the high customer demands on reliability and performance."

Did you know that… the new St1 biorefinery is planned to open in 2022 and it will have an annual production of 200,000 tonnes of renewable fuels?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-60-million-renewable-energy-order-in-sweden,c3065845

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3065845/1215823.pdf Release

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-sek-60-million-renewable-energy-order-in-sweden-301028019.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval