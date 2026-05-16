CCC Aktie
WKN: A0DNL1 / ISIN: PLCCC0000016
|
16.05.2026 05:49:17
Alfreton Capital Sees Opportunity in CCC, Buys 1.98M Shares
According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Alfreton Capital LLP increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCC) by 1,978,074 shares. The estimated value of these purchases was $12.96 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end fell by $5.29 million, which includes both share additions and price movement.CCC Intelligent Solutions operates at scale within the technology sector, leveraging advanced SaaS and AI-driven platforms to streamline operations for major players in the insurance and automotive industries. The company's strategy centers on digitizing complex workflows and connecting a broad network of industry participants through its integrated solutions. Its competitive advantage lies in its long-standing industry presence, comprehensive product suite, and ability to facilitate efficiency and connectivity across the insurance economy.UK-based Alfreton Capital’s recent purchase wasn’t a major addition, considering it already had a sizable stake in CCC. The company is Alfreton’s largest holding, by far. It likely took advantage of a buying opportunity to scoop up a few more shares at the right time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CCC S.A.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu CCC S.A.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CCC S.A.
|18,00
|-0,17%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEnttäuschung nach Trump-Xi-Gipfel: ATX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit sehr negativer Tendenz. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag nach unten. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Freitag Verluste eingefahren.