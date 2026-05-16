CCC Aktie

CCC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DNL1 / ISIN: PLCCC0000016

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16.05.2026 05:49:17

Alfreton Capital Sees Opportunity in CCC, Buys 1.98M Shares

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Alfreton Capital LLP increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCC) by 1,978,074 shares. The estimated value of these purchases was $12.96 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end fell by $5.29 million, which includes both share additions and price movement.CCC Intelligent Solutions operates at scale within the technology sector, leveraging advanced SaaS and AI-driven platforms to streamline operations for major players in the insurance and automotive industries. The company's strategy centers on digitizing complex workflows and connecting a broad network of industry participants through its integrated solutions. Its competitive advantage lies in its long-standing industry presence, comprehensive product suite, and ability to facilitate efficiency and connectivity across the insurance economy.UK-based Alfreton Capital’s recent purchase wasn’t a major addition, considering it already had a sizable stake in CCC. The company is Alfreton’s largest holding, by far. It likely took advantage of a buying opportunity to scoop up a few more shares at the right time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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CCC S.A. 18,00 -0,17% CCC S.A.

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