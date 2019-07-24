Algolux and Mila Enter Artificial Intelligence Research Partnership for Computer Vision

MONTREAL, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Algolux, the leading provider of software for autonomous computer vision, has announced a research partnership with Mila, an academic research institution dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) with a strong focus on deep learning related to image processing and computer vision.

Algolux and Mila will collaborate on research and talent development initiatives exploring deep learning techniques to advance the state-of-the-art in computer vision accuracy and robustness, sensor fusion, and computational imaging. This collaboration will focus on improving the safety of autonomous vehicles and robots, responsible accuracy of video surveillance, and improved experience with consumer computer vision applications.

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio, co-recipient of the 2018 ACM A.M. Turing Award, Mila builds strong collaborations with the artificial intelligence research community. Recognized globally for its significant contributions to the field of deep learning, Mila has distinguished itself in the areas of language modelling, machine translation, object recognition and generative models.

Headquartered in Montreal, Algolux has been recognized through numerous industry awards for its cutting-edge work robust computer vision and image quality optimization and its CTO and co-founder Felix Heide has co-authored over 50 publications and is the recipient of the Sensors Expo 2018 Rising Star award, ACM SIGGRAPH 2017 Doctoral Dissertation Award, and the Alain Fournier 2016 Award for Best Doctoral Dissertation in Computer Graphics.

"Breakthroughs in AI and computer vision are fundamental to improving the accuracy and safety of the cars we drive, enabling autonomous vehicles and robots, and increasing security", said Professor Yoshua Bengio, Scientific Director of Mila. "Algolux has been pushing the state-of-the-art in machine learning for computer vision as an exciting startup within the Montreal technology ecosystem and we're excited by the innovation that will result from this partnership."

"Artificial intelligence has dramatically improved the ability for machines to see and is a fundamental technology for realizing safer cars and autonomous vehicles, more perceptive and responsible surveillance systems, and improving the user experience for smartphones and AR/VR devices. This enables a massive opportunity and requires the technology and research talent that the Algolux partnership with Mila will help foster, said Felix Heide, CTO and co-founder, Algolux. "We look forward to working with Professor Bengio and the broader Mila research community to develop new deep learning methods that push today's computer vision capabilities to the next level of performance and application."

SOURCE Algolux