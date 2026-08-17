Algoma Steel Group Faces Unexpected Outage At Lake Superior Power Plant, Stock Falls In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Monday, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL.TO, ASTL) announced that it has faced an unexpected outage in one of the turbine units at its Lake Superior Power generating facility.

The company added that one of the turbine units detected an abnormal condition and was automatically taken offline. However, the remaining units remained unaffected. In light of this incident, it has suspended production at its electric arc furnace.

Following the outage, the company's technical teams, together with external specialists, onsite started assessing the condition of the affected equipment and evaluating various alternatives available to the company and developing an appropriate plan to facilitate timely repairs.

Algoma added that it does not expect a significant impact on its ability to meet committed customer delivery dates based on current inventory and order positions. However, it expects future shipment volumes may be affected by the outage.

Further, the company expects its electric arc furnace outage to last no more than 21 days. Meanwhile, it is also looking at an alternative onsite power supply arrangement to restart electric arc furnace operations within about 10 days.

In pre-market hours, ASTL was trading at $4.05, down 5.37 percent on the Nasdaq.