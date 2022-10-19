Algorand Foundation Boosts Fan Experience at III Points Festival Using New Computer Corporation Tools

Digital wallets unlock exclusive III Points festival activities using the Algorand-powered NCC fan club architecture

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation, whose mission is to grow the ecosystem of Algorand, the carbon-negative Layer 1 blockchain invented by Turing Award winner and MIT professor Silvio Micali, today announced its partnership with the New Computer Corporation (NCC) to enhance the fan experience at the upcoming III Points Music Festival in Miami from October 21-22, 2022.

NCC, which builds on Algorand blockchain to create decentralized application program interfaces (dAPIs), has developed an in-app program that will reinvent the fan experience for those attending the III Points Music Festival. Participating fans will be granted free access to fast lanes for festival entry and roller skating, as well as a dedicated three-point basketball competition and happy hour. Participants will also have the chance to cast a governance vote for headliners that will appear at the 2023 III Points Music Festival.

Accessing the program is easy, fans can participate in three steps:

Download the Insomniac app and navigate to the III Points landing page

Click "FreePoints" to unlock free festival activities

Setup your Algorand digital wallet to receive tokens that grant access

"The Algorand Foundation is proud to support the NCC and continue to advance the boundaries of blockchain technology within the music industry," said John Woods, Chief Technology Officer of the Algorand Foundation. "Digital wallets within the III Points app enable users to heighten their festival experience and even shape the festival they want to be a part of in the future."

The III Points Music Festival activation marks the launch of NCC's mission to build a creator economy that reinvents the relationship between artists and fans. This marks the initiation of a broader effort to rebalance the scales of commerce in favor of creators.

"Transforming fans' III Point Music Festival experience is only possible because of Algorand's speed, efficiency, and low cost," said Greg Bresnitz, Chief Growth Officer of the NCC. "The ease in which fans can participate will serve as a use case for future widescale adoption throughout the creator economy."

The Algorand blockchain powers its digital wallets with secure transactions that process at 6,000 TPS, and the platform has had zero downtime since launching in 2019.

"Our collaboration between with Algorand Foundation and the NCC rewards our loyal fans with an enhanced experience at this year's festival," said Erica Freshman, Founder and Partner at III Points. "Algorand cutting edge blockchain and the NCC's user-friendly interface provides our fans with new activities and unprecedented involvement in shaping the future of the III Points Music Festival."

About Algorand Foundation

The Algorand blockchain — designed by MIT professor and Turing Award winning cryptographer Silvio Micali — is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019.

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. For more information, visit https://algorand.foundation

About The New Computer Corporation

The NCC is thrilled for the third chapter of the web! This is our collective opportunity to align economics and creativity and we're here to help. We believe that when applied properly, web3 economics can fix problems with ownership, identity, payments, attribution, tracking, and more. So we're building tools that will help you build your own cultures and have fun while doing it.

NCC was co-founded by Ben Palmer and Aubrey Anderson in Fall 2019. Ben and Aubrey previously co-founded the Barbarian Group and have a lifelong commitment to making the internet a fun place.

Website: http://ncc.la/

About III Points Music Festival

III Points is an alternative music and art festival in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. The festival, which was founded by four friends in 2013, arose as a means to represent and unite a unique and diverse community. III Points is a platform that showcases Miami's up and coming music acts, along with local artists from many disciplines, by placing them alongside the greatest musical and artistic minds in the world. In loving memory of Lauren Perlstein.

