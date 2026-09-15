Algorhythm Replaces CEO Amid Strategic Repositioning

(RTTNews) - AI technology company Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (RIME), announced on Tuesday that it has dismissed Gary Atkinson as Chief Executive Officer as part of a leadership transition tied to a corporate transaction and strategic repositioning.

Atkinson, who has been with the company for the last 20 years, also resigned from the board.

The company said the transition included the appointment of a new CEO, additional directors and a shift in operating focus.

Algorhythm Holdings said it will provide further details on the transaction and new leadership team in the near future.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Algorhythm were up 1.96 percent, changing hands at $0.2500, after closing Monday's regular session 1.87 percent higher.