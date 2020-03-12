ALIANSCE SONAE: Net revenue growth of 10.0% and EBITDA expansion of 13.5%

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A. (B3: ALSO3), one of Brazil's largest shopping mall owners and operators, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19).

4Q19 Highlights:

Net revenue growth of 10.0%. Rent revenue and parking result increased by 9.1% and 9.7%, respectively, contributing to the increment of the consolidated revenue.

NOI and EBITDA expansion of 11.7% and 13.5%, respectively. Operational results were leveraged by the increase in net revenue and operational cost reduction, such as the 38.3% yoy drop in PDA. NOI and EBITDA reached R$ 246.0 million and R$ 215.6 million , respectively.

Total sales grew 10.3%. Aliansce Sonae's malls registered total sales of R$ 3.4 billion . SAS increased by 4.5% and SSS were up by 3.8% yoy.

SSR and SAR increased 6.5% and 5.7%, respectively. The growth of these indicators in real terms were of 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

Expressive AFFO growth of 26.3%. Effective liability management strategy and drop in interest rates contributed to a 16.9% yoy reduction in financial expenses. The AFFO reached R$ 158.1 million , with a 57.8% margin (+ 819 bps yoy).

Average cost of debt drops to 6.3%. During 4Q19, the Company pre-paid a total of R$ 533 million and renegotiated rates of financings in the amount of R$ 349 million . These pre-payments and renegotiations should lead to savings of nearly R$ 38 million in financial results – with greater impact throughout 2020.

Follow-On. In December 2019 , Aliansce Sonae concluded a primary offering of shares of approximately R$ 1.2 billion . The resources should be allocated to fund the Company's growth strategy and to adequate its capital structure.

