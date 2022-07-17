|
17.07.2022 15:30:00
Alibaba: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock price has fallen by around two-thirds from its peak of $317. For contrarian investors (myself included), it seems a good time to consider this leading tech company.But before we start loading up on the stock, investors should have a holistic view of Alibaba to understand the risks and the potential rewards.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!