29.03.2023 04:44:38
Alibaba 5x short DLCs suspended briefly on SGX as shares jump over 15%
TRADING for the Alibaba five times short daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) has been momentarily suspended as the airbag mechanism was triggered. An airbag mechanism is triggered when the underlying asset of the DLC moves against the DLC a set amount, such as 15 per cent for five times leveraged DLCs. The movement in share price triggers the mechanism and trading is halted for between 30 and 45 minutes. This comes as Alibaba shares surged 15.3 per cent, or HK$12.90, to HK$97, with more than 12 million shares trading at the opening bell on the Hong Kong exchange. The dual-listed counter was up 14.3 per cent to US$98.40 on the New York Stock Exchange, before the market closed on Tuesday (Mar 28).
