|
31.08.2022 11:10:00
Alibaba Avoids Delisting: Should You Buy This Growth Stock Now?
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) stock has benefited from a huge relief rally in recent days. A preliminary agreement between the U.S. and China will allow U.S. auditors to investigate Chinese companies.Such a deal dramatically reduces the odds that U.S. exchanges will delist Alibaba stock. But does that make the internet and direct marketing retail stock a worthwhile investment?U.S. investors have faced significant challenges with Alibaba and other Chinese stocks. China bars U.S. investors from directly buying stock in a company. To circumvent this rule, investors turn to American depositary receipts (ADRs), certificates issued by banks that represent a specific number of shares of a foreign stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!