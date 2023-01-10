Alibaba.com Announces Recipients of 2022 Manifest Grants Program, Commits US $750,000 to 50 Innovative American Small Businesses

Second annual grants program nearly doubled applicant pool across dozens of industries; winners receive US $10,000 grants and US $5,000 in Alibaba.com logistics resources to support growth of entrepreneur economy

Company also announces "Bonus Round" to select grand prize winner

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, one of the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplaces and a business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), announced today the 50 recipients of its second annual Manifest Grants Program. The winners, representing a broad range of industries, regions and cultures across the United States, will each receive US $10,000 along with a host of resources from Alibaba.com and Manifest Grants Program partners to help them continue to innovate and build their businesses in this competitive market.

This year's program attracted nearly double the number of applicants compare with last year, with 23,000 American small business owners presenting their new product ideas and go-to-market strategies for consideration. Of those applying, 70% were women entrepreneurs, and approximately 90% identified as Black, Indigenous or people of color (BIPOC). The top reasons for application included building their brand (35%), hiring new staff (13%), and raising capital (10%).

Those selected showed unique approaches to improving the competitive edge of their products, developing new product concepts, showing a commitment to sustainability and emphasizing diversity. Among the final 50 winners, 8% have achieved gross revenue of over one million dollars last year, 28% over $10k; Up to 90% of these entrepreneurs' mentioned sustainability in their entrepreneurial journey; 38% have patents or patent-pending innovation.

"We are honored that thousands of talented, small business owners shared their stories with us, and we are truly inspired by the drive for innovation, efficiency, resilience, and sustainability of the final 50 winners," said Stephen Kuo, President of Alibaba.com North America. "We look forward to supporting them in their journeys to manifest new product ideas and ultimately continue to grow their businesses. We see SMBs as the backbone and the future of an economy. Alibaba.com can support them with direct access to winning products, experienced manufacturers as well as digital sourcing tools to drive down sourcing costs and stay competitive."

Following the close of the application period in late October, applications were evaluated by Alibaba.com's panel of expert judges from across the e-commerce ecosystem. Each judge, listed below, brought their unique perspective to the application review process.

Stephen Kuo , President, North America , Alibaba.com

, President, , Alibaba.com Elizabeth Gore , President, Hello Alice

, President, Hello Alice Becky Center, Chief Executive Officer, Indiegogo

Robert Clarkson , Chief Revenue Officer, Payoneer

, Chief Revenue Officer, Payoneer Kian Golzari , Product Sourcing Expert

, Product Sourcing Expert Daymond John (Executive Program Mentor), Founder, FUBU

Created in partnership with Hello Alice, the Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program reinforces the company's commitment to supporting American SMBs as they continue to face increasing challenges in an uncertain economic environment. For the 2022 Manifest Grants Program, Alibaba.com has pledged to distribute US $750,000 to 50 American small businesses, each of which will receive US $10,000 in cash and US $5,000 towards logistics support when sourcing on Alibaba.com. The company also teamed up with Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Indiegogo, Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO), and AMZScout to expand its offering for applicants and recipients. The full list of winners is below:

Bonus Round provides additional opportunity for grants recipients

New to the Manifest Grants Program this year is the "Bonus Round," during which a select number of recipients will develop their new products with Alibaba.com suppliers for the opportunity to win additional support. Selected recipients will have the chance to develop and pitch their products over the course of 30 days to a panel of judges made up of industry leaders, influencers and ecommerce coaches.

The panel will select one grand prize winner who will receive another $10,000 grant, a one-on-one coaching session with Manifest Grants Program Executive Mentor Daymond John and an exclusive showcase at Alibaba.com's next global event.

About Alibaba.com

The first business unit of Alibaba Group, Alibaba.com, is the leading B2B e-commerce platform for global B2B trading. We provide one-stop B2B trading solutions that cover the entire value chain of cross-border trade, including sourcing, payments, logistics, and fulfillment. With more than 200,000 suppliers of different types, including manufacturers and exporters worldwide, Alibaba.com hosts over 200 million products to more than 40 million active global business buyers in over 40 categories.

In today's complex and ever-changing business environment, Alibaba.com strives to empower global small to mid-sized enterprises to achieve digital transformation and seize global business opportunities.

