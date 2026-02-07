Alibaba Group Debuts 'Wonder on Ice,' an Immersive AI Experience at Milan’s Sforza Castle for Milano Cortina 2026



MILAN, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire – 8 February 2026 - Alibaba Group today opened "Alibaba Wonder on Ice" (AWI), an interactive public installation in Milan's Piazza del Castello Sforzesco, using artificial intelligence and cloud computing to showcase how virtual retail experiences could evolve during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.



Set against the historic backdrop of the Sforza Castle and the commercial artery of Via Dante, AWI turns one of Milan's most recognizable public spaces into a live demonstration of how digital technologies can intersect with culture, commerce and consumer engagement. Powered by Alibaba's advanced technology stack, the showcase illustrates how artificial intelligence can enable immersive, interactive digital retail experiences that respond dynamically to individual preferences.



"Alibaba and the IOC share a simple belief together: technology should enable the Olympic Games to be more exciting, accessible, sustainable and connected," said Joe Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group. "With the power of AI, we are moving from "Cloud Olympics" toward "Intelligent Olympics", as AI helps us work better, make smarter decisions, and connect more meaningfully."



"I'm delighted to be here at the Alibaba Group Showcase, celebrating nine years of our partnership which represents one of the most significant technological transformations in Olympic history. Building on innovations delivered at recent Games, Milano Cortina 2026 represents a major step forward in cloud-based, AI-enabled broadcasting and operations, setting a new benchmark for future editionsn. Together with Alibaba, we're not only ensuring the Games remain efficient and sustainable, but also remain engaging through sports media technology to audiences, athletes and fans worldwide", said Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)"



A Personalized Journey Guided by AI



At the core of the installation is an AI-guided journey that brings virtual retail into a physical environment. Upon entry, visitors are invited to share simple preferences—such as their favorite Milano Cortina 2026 sport—with an AI agent, which uses these inputs to curate a personalized journey throughout the space. Visitors may also choose to have their photo taken to generate a real-time digital avatar, further tailoring the journey to the individual.



The AI agent then acts as a virtual stylist, interacting with visitors and offering tailored recommendations for clothing, fragrance, and makeup. As participants make selections, the experience evolves continuously, demonstrating how AI-enabled retail can move beyond static product catalogues towards adaptive, interactive experiences. Each journey culminates in a personalized AI-generated video in which the visitor's avatar becomes the central character in a digital gala setting.



The experience is supported by Alibaba's latest AI and cloud technologies, including its Qwen3 series of large language and vision models, Wan 2.2 image-to-video generation model, and Taobao Vision's immersive shopping solution, and Alibaba Cloud's global cloud infrastructure.



Architecture Inspired by Ice and Light



Spanning 40 meters, the installation consists of two architectural elements:

The Snow Globe, a spherical pavilion that serves as an interactive space during the day and transforms into a projection surface for AI-generated visuals in the evening

The Crystalized Skirt Building, a sculptural structure inspired by the crystalline geometry of frost and snowflakes, which houses the immersive AI-powered virtual retail experience. Designed with sustainability in mind, the installation uses recyclable materials and leaves no permanent footprint on the historic plaza.



AWI will be open to the public from February 7–22, 2026, during the Olympic Winter Games, and March 6–15, 2026, during the Paralympic Winter Games.



Showcasing the First AI-Generated Olympic Fan Art Collection



The opening of AWI also marked the unveiling of the results of the Alibaba Cloud AIGC Championship @ Milano Cortina 2026, the first Olympic fan engagement initiative of its kind developed in partnership with the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic Museum and the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee.



Using Alibaba's Wan video generation models, fans from around the world created original video artworks inspired by four winter sports: figure skating, short track speed skating, alpine skiing, and snowboarding.



A curated selection of the top 100 works is now being displayed on the surface of the Snow Globe. This collection represents the first AI-generated artworks to be displayed by the Olympic Museum located in Lausanne, Switzerland. Ten creators will be awarded tickets to attend the Olympic Winter Games in person.



By combining Olympic inspiration with accessible AI technology, Alibaba Wonder on Ice invites fans worldwide to go beyond spectating, allowing them to step into the Games, express their "vibe," and join the Olympic Movement in an entirely new way.

