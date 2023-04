Alibaba Is Breaking Up. Should You Buy the Stock Before That Happens?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese internet conglomerate Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has become one of Wall Street's most controversial stocks. A combination of politics and regulatory scrutiny kept Alibaba planted in news headlines over the past few years.This time, Alibaba is making news by announcing plans to break itself up into as many as six individual businesses, effectively blowing the conglomerate to pieces. Investors are left wondering whether that's good or bad news.Fortunately, this break-up could be the positive catalyst investors have longed for. Here is why Alibaba could finally be a stock to buy.