Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
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25.08.2026 15:27:00
Alibaba Is No Longer the Same Company That Investors Have Known. Here's Why.
For years, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) was synonymous with Chinese e-commerce.Its Taobao and Tmall operations were the crown jewels of its tech empire. The cloud was a promising side business. And investors largely viewed the company through the lens of China's consumer economy.That's no longer the case. Alibaba's fiscal 2027 first quarter, which ended June 30, offers perhaps the clearest evidence yet that the company is changing. Its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud businesses are growing at a dramatically faster pace than its traditional e-commerce operations, while management is pouring enormous amounts of capital into building an AI ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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