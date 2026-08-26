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26.08.2026 20:18:44

Alibaba Launches QwenWork International Edition For Global Workplace AI Market

(RTTNews) - Alibaba (BABA) has launched the international edition of QwenWork, its all-in-one workplace AI agent platform, expanding the service to users and enterprises across global markets.

QwenWork International entered public beta Wednesday through its website and desktop client, with an initial focus on fast-growing markets in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. The platform currently supports English and simplified Chinese, with additional languages planned.

The service combines capabilities from Alibaba's QoderWork, MuleRun and Wukong AI agents, allowing users to issue natural-language instructions for tasks involving websites, computers and complex multistep workflows.

The desktop version also features an optional "Awareness" function that carries users' preferences and previous context across sessions. Users can save successful workflows as reusable skills.

QwenWork also offers web development, including hosting, databases and custom domains, alongside image, video and audio generation. Other capabilities include document creation, deep research, voice input, file analysis, scheduling, browser automation and authorized local file operations.

Alibaba said QwenWork International will use a subscription and credit-based model, with separate individual and enterprise plans and Basic and Advanced model tiers.

The company plans to expand integrations with international productivity tools and broaden the platform's workplace applications.

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