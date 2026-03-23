Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
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23.03.2026 13:50:47
Alibaba Missed Its Revenue Expectations but the Tech Giant Is Leaning Hard Into AI. Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?
There's growing pressure for artificial intelligence (AI) companies to deliver strong results. As investments into AI are rising, so too are expectations for there to be a payoff. While there have been reports of AI-related job losses and companies touting their newfound efficiencies, investors remain skeptical, and that is evident with many AI stocks incurring steep losses this year.One promising AI stock that recently posted underwhelming earnings numbers is Chinese company Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). While the business is growing, it may not be enough to convince investors that its stock is worth buying. Entering trading this week, the tech stock has fallen by 17% since the start of the year.Here's how it did in its most recent quarterly results, and whether it may be worth buying on the dip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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