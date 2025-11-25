Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
|
25.11.2025 12:31:11
Alibaba Q2 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Stock Gains In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA, 9988.HK) reported Tuesday sharply lower profit in its second quarter, even as revenues increased from last year mainly with strong growth in Alibaba China E-commerce Group.
In the pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 4.4 percent to trade at $167.88.
In the second quarter, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell 52 percent to RMB20.99 billion or $2.95 billion from last year's RMB43.87 billion, primarily attributable to the decrease in income from operations.
Earnings per share were RMB1.09 or $0.15, compared to RMB2.27 a year ago. Earnings per ADS was RMB8.75 or $1.23, compared to RMB18.17 last year.
Adjusted net income in the quarter was RMB10.35 billion or $1.45 billion, compared to RMB36.52 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was RMB0.55 or $0.08, a decrease of 71 percent from RMB1.88 last year. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB4.36 or $0.61, compared to RMB15.06 in the prior year.
In the quarter ended September 30, income from operations plunged 85 percent year-over-year to RMB5.37 billion or $754 million.
Adjusted EBITA decreased 78 percent year-over-year to RMB9.07 billion or $1.27 billion, primarily attributable to the investment in quick commerce, user experiences, and technology, partly offset by double-digit revenue growth in Alibaba China E-commerce Group.
Revenue, however, increased 5 percent to RMB247.80 billion or $34.81 billion from RMB236.50 billion a year earlier. Excluding revenue from the disposed businesses of Sun Art and Intime, revenue on a like-for-like basis improved 15 percent year-over-year.
Total Alibaba China E-commerce Group's revenues climbed 16 percent from last year to RMB132.58 billion or $18.62 billion.
Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group's revenue from AIDC grew 10 percent year-over-year to RMB34.80 billion or $4.89 billion.
Cloud Intelligence Grou's revenue climbed 34 percent year-over-year to RMB39.82 billion or $5.59 billion, primarily driven by public cloud revenue growth, including the increasing adoption of AI-related products.
Further, the company noted that the remaining amount of Board authorization for share repurchase program, which is effective through March 2027, was $19.1 billion as of September 30, 2025.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alibabamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Alibabamehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alibaba
|145,00
|4,02%