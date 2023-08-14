|
14.08.2023 13:05:00
Alibaba Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) posted its latest earnings report on Aug. 10. For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on June 30, the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader's revenue rose 14% year over year to 234.2 billion yuan ($32.3 billion) and beat analysts' estimates by $1.1 billion. Its adjusted net income grew 48% year over year to 44.9 billion yuan ($6.2 billion), or $2.40 per ADS, which also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.39.Does that earnings beat indicate it's safe to buy Alibaba stock again? Let's weigh the bullish and bearish cases to decide.Image source: Alibaba.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!