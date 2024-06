Alibaba Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

If you're leery of taking a swing on shares of China's e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) at this time, the sentiment is certainly understandable. The stock's been a subpar performer since 2021, dogged by a myriad of challenges, including a brutal regulatory crackdown and lingering economic weakness within its core market. The stock's still within sight of its multiyear low hit in late 2022.But have you considered that too many investors may be so fixated on Alibaba 's disappointing past and haven't noticed that the future looks much brighter? If that's true, does that make Alibaba stock a full-blown buy?If you're reading this, then you're likely already familiar with the company. Alibaba is of course parent to China-focused e-commerce platforms Taobao and Tmall. It also operates a logistics business called Cainiao, along with a cloud computing enterprise, and owns a handful of digital entertainment businesses. Its core source of revenue, however, is its e-commerce offerings.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel