|
15.05.2023 17:55:00
Alibaba Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
Many stateside investors have lost sight of China's leading online companies in recent years, but continuing to overlook them could be a mistake. E-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) reports quarterly results later this week, and there are reasons to be upbeat.Political and trade war tensions aside, the soil is fertile for a potentially well-received update. Expectations aren't high, but Alibaba has breezed through its recent profit targets. And given the stock's surprisingly low valuation multiples, now could be a good time to reconsider the merits of investing in Alibaba.Shares of Alibaba are roughly the same price that they were a year ago. They are also trading marginally lower year to date, despite a surge in Chinese growth stocks earlier this year and an Alibaba-specific pop that came in late March after management unveiled a plan to restructure the conglomerate into six distinct business units. When Alibaba's leadership team steps up to discuss its fiscal fourth-quarter results before the U.S. markets open on Thursday morning, it will likely spend as much time discussing how the split will play out as it does the quarter's numbers. Continue reading
