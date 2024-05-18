|
18.05.2024 08:40:00
Alibaba Stock Is Beaten Down Now, but It Could 10X
When Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) went public at $68 per share on Sept. 18, 2014, it raised $25 billion and became the largest initial public offering (IPO) in U.S. history. At the time, the bulls were impressed by the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader's rapid growth rates.On Oct. 27, 2020, Alibaba's stock reached its record high of $312.87. That was a near five-bagger gain for its initial investors, and many analysts were convinced its stock could go even higher over the next few years.Image source: Alibaba.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!