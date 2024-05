Alibaba Stock Is Beaten Down Now, but It Could 10X

When Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) went public at $68 per share on Sept. 18, 2014, it raised $25 billion and became the largest initial public offering (IPO) in U.S. history. At the time, the bulls were impressed by the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader's rapid growth rates.On Oct. 27, 2020, Alibaba 's stock reached its record high of $312.87. That was a near five-bagger gain for its initial investors, and many analysts were convinced its stock could go even higher over the next few years.Image source: Alibaba.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel