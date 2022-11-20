|
20.11.2022 14:20:00
Alibaba Stock Is Down 75% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE: BABA) stock popped 8% on Nov. 17 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, its revenue rose 3% year over year to 207.2 billion yuan ($29.1 billion), which missed analysts' expectations by $490 million.But its adjusted net income increased 19% to 33.8 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), or $1.82 per American depositary share (ADS) -- which cleared the consensus forecast by $0.17. Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), it posted a net loss of 20.6 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) -- compared to a net profit of 5.4 billion yuan a year ago -- mainly due to investment-related losses.Investors seemed satisfied with Alibaba's mixed report, but its stock remains 75% below its all-time high of $317.14 from Oct. 2020. Is it the right time to finally accumulate some shares of this fallen Chinese tech stock?Continue reading
