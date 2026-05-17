Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
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17.05.2026 17:45:00
Alibaba Stock May Be One of the Safest Ways to Play the AI Boom Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the market's most powerful themes. But many of the stocks leading that charge come with a familiar trade-off: high growth potential paired with high expectations, rich valuations, and significant volatility.That raises a natural question for investors. Is there a way to gain exposure to AI without taking on as much risk? Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) may not be the obvious answer. But there are reasons to think that it could be one of the more balanced ways to participate in the AI boom today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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