Alibaba Stock Suddenly Becomes Wall Street's 2023 Top Pick

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be talking about Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), specifically some new price targets from analysts, and how things could evolve in 2023 now that China is reopening.For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan. 13, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2023.Continue reading