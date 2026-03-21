Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
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21.03.2026 09:44:00
Alibaba Stumbles Again -- But Is a Rebound Closer Than It Looks?
A positive start to the year for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) has turned decidedly negative. That's especially true after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud services company reported the results from its 2025 December quarter on Thursday, with Alibaba's shares tumbling 7%. Alibaba stumbled again in many investors' eyes, with earnings plunging 66% year over year. But is a rebound closer than it looks?It's important to understand why Alibaba's bottom line deteriorated so much. The good news is that it wasn't because the business is in dire trouble. Alibaba's revenue still rose, albeit only slightly, at 2% year over year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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