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22.09.2026 23:26:06

Alibaba Unveils New AI Chip, Plans 20-Gigawatt Data Center Expansion

(RTTNews) - Alibaba (BABA) intelligence chip and announced plans to significantly expand its data center capacity as it strengthens its AI infrastructure business.

At its annual Apsara conference in Hangzhou, Alibaba introduced the Zhenwu V900, which the company said delivers three times the performance of its predecessor, the M890.

The chip is scheduled for mass production and commercial release in the first quarter of 2027 and can be connected in clusters of up to 500,000 chips for training and running large AI models.

Alibaba also said it plans to expand Alibaba Cloud's global data center capacity to more than 20 gigawatts by 2032. CEO Eddie Wu said demand for AI services was exceptionally strong, while supply constraints were limiting the pace of expansion.

The company is also developing larger Qwen AI models, with future Qwen 4.5 and Qwen 5 models expected to reach 5 trillion to 10 trillion parameters, compared with 2.4 trillion for its current flagship Qwen 3.8 Max.

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