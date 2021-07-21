Alibaba Uses Cloud Technology to Reduce Heatstroke Risk during Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Group, the Worldwide TOP Partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), today announced a new cloud-based solution to help Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 onsite staff reduce the risk of getting heatstroke during the summer in Tokyo.

Through an intelligent ear-worn device, the technology helps keep track of the body temperature and heart rate of the Olympic onsite staff in Tokyo. Based on the body temperature, heart rate and the environment index, a cloud-based system will identify the level of heatstroke risk in real time for individual working staff. Alerts will then be sent to those being exposed to a high level of risk along with recommended precautionary measures – such as drinking more water – to reduce the chances of getting heatstroke. The heat index in the surrounding environment including temperature, humidity and direct or radiant sunlight will be monitored through multiple heat stress WBGT (Wet Bulb Globe Temperature) meters set up at 14 Olympic competition venues.



Hidemasa Nakamura, Chief of the Main Operations Centre (MOC) of the Tokyo Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, said: "The Tokyo Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games is working on various measures to protect working staff from the heat. Although it is expected to be extremely hot during the Olympic Games, we will provide support for the staff working for the operation of the Games. The cloud-based technology provided by Alibaba plays an important role here. The technology is used for WBGT measurement at the venue and the monitoring and prediction of the heat stroke risks for the staff. By working with Alibaba together with our other Worldwide Olympic partners, the organising committee is determined to provide a safe tournament environment."

"Leveraging our leading cloud technology, we hope to contribute to the safe and smooth operation of the Olympic Games," said Selina Yuan, general manager of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "We believe our stable, resilient, elastic and secure cloud computing infrastructure will help digitalize the Olympic Games in various ways and bring new experiences to everyone involved."

In addition, Alibaba has been offering various cloud services to support the digitalisation of Tokyo 2020:

OBS Cloud for broadcasters : Alibaba Cloud and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) launched OBS Cloud in 2018, an innovative cloud-based broadcasting solution that helps transform the media industry for the digital age. During Tokyo 2020, it gives the Rights Holding Broadcasters (RHBs) access to the cloud hosted platform, which includes a variety of short-form, ready-to-air content produced by OBS, and is designed specifically for digital and social media platforms.

: and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) launched OBS Cloud in 2018, an innovative cloud-based broadcasting solution that helps transform the media industry for the digital age. During 2020, it gives the Rights Holding Broadcasters (RHBs) access to the cloud hosted platform, which includes a variety of short-form, ready-to-air content produced by OBS, and is designed specifically for digital and social media platforms. 3DAT for athletes: Hosted on Alibaba Cloud and leveraging Intel's technology, 3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT) gives audiences professional insights into athletes' performance as it happens. Without the need for motion tracking sensors, 3DAT leverages standard video, AI and Computer Vision to extract over 20 points in 3D on the athlete's body, transforming that data into rich visualisations to enhance broadcasters' storytelling for key Athletics sprinting events.

Hosted on and leveraging Intel's technology, 3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT) gives audiences professional insights into athletes' performance as it happens. Without the need for motion tracking sensors, 3DAT leverages standard video, AI and Computer Vision to extract over 20 points in 3D on the athlete's body, transforming that data into rich visualisations to enhance broadcasters' storytelling for key Athletics sprinting events. Press Conference on Cloud: This is a media service on the cloud for journalists who would like to watch and download the press conference videos during the Olympic Games if they cannot make to Tokyo . The service includes the video processing, audio/video editing and livestream/VOD distribution and video download function.

This is a media service on the cloud for journalists who would like to watch and download the press conference videos during the Olympic Games if they cannot make to . The service includes the video processing, audio/video editing and livestream/VOD distribution and video download function. TOKYO 2020 Make The Beat!: In the run-up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, global fans were invited to film themselves performing to the rhythm to cheer for their favorite athletes. A selection of the submitted material will be displayed during the event as a compilation generated using Alibaba Cloud technology.

In the run-up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, global fans were invited to film themselves performing to the rhythm to cheer for their favorite athletes. A selection of the submitted material will be displayed during the event as a compilation generated using technology. Olympic Channel: Olympics.com, which is hosted on Alibaba Cloud , is designed to keep Olympic sports and athletes relevant in the years between each Olympic Games and attract new, younger audiences to a sports movement.

Olympics.com, which is hosted on , is designed to keep Olympic sports and athletes relevant in the years between each Olympic Games and attract new, younger audiences to a sports movement. Alibaba Cloud Pin : Designed to add new digital contribution to the traditional pin collecting and trading culture, this digital wearable is the first cloud pin designed to enable media professionals working at the International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) and Main Press Centre (MPC) to engage with each other and exchange social media contact information in a safe and interactive manner during the Olympic Games.

For more information about Alibaba's efforts in digitalizing the Olympic Games, please visit: https://www.alibabacloud.com/olympics/home

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

