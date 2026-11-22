Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
|
22.11.2026 20:13:02
Alibaba vs. Booking Holdings: Which E-Commerce Retail Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors looking for international growth often weigh the dominance of a Chinese tech leader against a global travel giant. Choosing between Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) requires balancing valuation and regional risks.
Alibaba operates a massive ecosystem of e-commerce and cloud services, leveraging its scale in the world's second-largest economy. Booking dominates the online travel industry by connecting millions of travelers with accommodations and services worldwide. While both companies benefit from digital transformation, they face distinct competitive and regulatory landscapes that will shape their paths toward 2027.
Alibaba focuses its strategy on the intersection of artificial intelligence and cloud computing alongside its core consumption platforms. The company serves a vast merchant and consumer base through segments including China e-commerce, international digital commerce, and cloud intelligence. A key part of its strategy involves deepening customer loyalty, with its 88VIP membership base growing to approximately 64 million as of August 2026.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alibaba
|
18.11.26
|Ausblick: Alibaba legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.26
|Alibaba Brings Cloud and AI to the First Youth Olympic Games in Africa (EQS Group)
|
28.09.26
|Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Names Alibaba Group an Official Technology and Cloud Partner of the Brooklyn Nets (EQS Group)
|
23.09.26
|Alibaba Cloud Expands Global Infrastructure and AI Portfolio to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption (EQS Group)
|
23.08.26
|Alibaba: Chinesischer Onlineriese plant milliardenschwere Kapitalerhöhung für KI (Spiegel Online)
|
23.08.26
|Alibaba announces $10.2bn share placement as Chinese companies expand AI investment (Financial Times)
|
20.08.26
|Alibaba-Aktie kämpft sich ins Plus trotz massivem Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.26
|Ausblick: Alibaba zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alibaba
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alibaba
|74,00
|-3,01%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.