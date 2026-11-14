Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
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14.11.2026 16:42:02
Alibaba vs. Coupang: Which Asia Consumer Giant Is the Better Stock Buy for 2027?
Deciding between Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) requires weighing mature profitability against rapid logistics expansion. Both companies dominate their respective regions, but they offer very different financial profiles for investors today.
Alibaba is a diversified technology conglomerate that powers much of China's digital economy through retail and cloud services. Coupang focuses on end-to-end logistics excellence in South Korea, leveraging its own delivery network to provide unmatched speed to millions of active customers.
Alibaba provides the essential digital infrastructure for merchants and retailers across China and several international markets. Its business model spans e-commerce platforms such as Taobao and Tmall, as well as a growing cloud services segment focused on artificial intelligence. While major customers were not disclosed in its recent filings, the company maintains a massive ecosystem of millions of sellers and brands.
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