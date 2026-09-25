Alibaba vs. Coupang: Which E-Commerce Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors seeking international growth often look to Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) as primary options. Both companies lead their respective markets, but they offer very different paths for long-term investors.

Alibaba is a mature technology conglomerate with a massive footprint across China and global cloud markets. Coupang is a high-growth logistics specialist focused on the South Korean consumer. This comparison explores which business model and valuation make more sense today.

Alibaba operates a vast ecosystem centered on its Taobao and Tmall platforms, which connect millions of merchants with consumers. The company also holds a significant position in the global cloud infrastructure market and provides artificial intelligence tools to enterprise clients. It remains a central figure among retail stocks by integrating international commerce through brands like Lazada and AliExpress. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, which reduces concentration risks for the business.

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