Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
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20.10.2026 22:45:01
Alibaba vs. Home Depot: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a global technology leader and a dominant domestic retailer requires a careful look at their different growth paths. Both Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) offer significant scale but face unique challenges.
Alibaba provides a massive gateway to the digital economy in Asia and beyond through its vast commerce and cloud platforms. Home Depot operates as the world's largest home improvement retailer, serving millions of DIY and professional customers across North America. Comparing them helps reveal whether tech-driven growth or steady retail performance fits your goals better.
Alibaba operates a massive ecosystem that includes its presence among consumer discretionary stocks and cloud computing. Its core business focuses on connecting merchants with consumers through platforms like Taobao and Tmall, while its international segments pursue global market share through AliExpress and Lazada. The company has recently sharpened its focus on artificial intelligence and cloud services to drive its next phase of enterprise development.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alibaba
|93,00
|-3,73%
|Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs
|16 010,00
|1,52%
|Home Depot
|280,05
|0,09%
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