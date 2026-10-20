Alibaba Aktie

Alibaba für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.10.2026 22:45:01

Alibaba vs. Home Depot: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between a global technology leader and a dominant domestic retailer requires a careful look at their different growth paths. Both Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) offer significant scale but face unique challenges.

Alibaba provides a massive gateway to the digital economy in Asia and beyond through its vast commerce and cloud platforms. Home Depot operates as the world's largest home improvement retailer, serving millions of DIY and professional customers across North America. Comparing them helps reveal whether tech-driven growth or steady retail performance fits your goals better.

Alibaba operates a massive ecosystem that includes its presence among consumer discretionary stocks and cloud computing. Its core business focuses on connecting merchants with consumers through platforms like Taobao and Tmall, while its international segments pursue global market share through AliExpress and Lazada. The company has recently sharpened its focus on artificial intelligence and cloud services to drive its next phase of enterprise development.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alibaba

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alibaba

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alibaba 93,00 -3,73% Alibaba
Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs 16 010,00 1,52% Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs
Home Depot 280,05 0,09% Home Depot

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX beenden Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. An der Wall Street geht es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen