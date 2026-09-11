Alibaba Aktie

Alibaba für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.09.2026 20:57:55

Alibaba vs. MercadoLibre: Which E-Commerce Giant Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As global markets shift, investors often weigh established tech giants against high-growth challengers. Deciding between Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) requires balancing mature scale and stability against aggressive regional expansion.

Alibaba is the undisputed heavyweight of Chinese online commerce and a major player in cloud computing. In contrast, MercadoLibre has built an indispensable digital ecosystem across Latin America. Both companies have moved beyond simple shopping to provide vital financial and logistical infrastructure for their respective regions.

Alibaba operates a massive technology ecosystem focused on consumption and cloud services. Its core platforms, Taobao and Tmall, serve hundreds of millions of consumers in China, while international segments like AliExpress and Lazada extend its reach globally. The company is currently prioritizing its cloud and artificial intelligence divisions to capture the next wave of technological demand. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, which suggests a well-diversified revenue base across its merchant and enterprise services.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alibaba

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MercadoLibre Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alibaba 94,10 0,75% Alibaba
MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh 25 360,00 1,44% MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh
MercadoLibre Inc 1 649,20 0,66% MercadoLibre Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:16 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07:27 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen