Alibaba vs. MercadoLibre: Which E-Commerce Giant Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As global markets shift, investors often weigh established tech giants against high-growth challengers. Deciding between Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) requires balancing mature scale and stability against aggressive regional expansion.

Alibaba is the undisputed heavyweight of Chinese online commerce and a major player in cloud computing. In contrast, MercadoLibre has built an indispensable digital ecosystem across Latin America. Both companies have moved beyond simple shopping to provide vital financial and logistical infrastructure for their respective regions.

Alibaba operates a massive technology ecosystem focused on consumption and cloud services. Its core platforms, Taobao and Tmall, serve hundreds of millions of consumers in China, while international segments like AliExpress and Lazada extend its reach globally. The company is currently prioritizing its cloud and artificial intelligence divisions to capture the next wave of technological demand. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, which suggests a well-diversified revenue base across its merchant and enterprise services.

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