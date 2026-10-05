Alibaba vs. Uber Technologies: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both attempting to define the next era of their respective industries. Which of these platform leaders is the better buy for your portfolio right now?

Alibaba is a cornerstone of Chinese commerce and cloud infrastructure, while Uber has transformed global mobility and logistics. Both companies have moved past their early growth phases and are now focused on long-term efficiency and shareholder value.

Alibaba Group is a global technology leader focusing on consumption and artificial intelligence cloud services. As a leader among consumer discretionary stocks, the company operates a massive ecosystem that includes Chinese e-commerce marketplaces and international digital trade platforms. It serves millions of users and employs more than 131,000 full-time staff to maintain its dominant position. The company does not disclose major customers in its latest annual report, though it serves a vast array of merchants and brands.

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